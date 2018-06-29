Columbia Board of Education discusses future technology strategies in CPS

COLUMBIA - Columbia Board of Education members is scheduled to discuss the future technology integration strategies in Columbia public schools Monday morning.

Chris Diggs, the director of technology services, led the conversation on how technology is working for students’ achievement in Columbia Public schools, specifically around computer-level of technology.

The board reviewed the draft version of a three-year technology plan from the technology service leadership team. The plan is based on the evaluation of the pass progresses and the remaining needs in technology integration in the district.

Board member Jonathan Sessions said they were going to talk on a holistic perspective. "We’re working on making sure our students, all of our buildings have wireless because obviously that’s a much more affordable way to integrate internet into a building and rather than pulling wire."

The plan seeks to help students better utilize technology tools and resources in academic learning. It also is intended to implement a more comprehensive and transparent professional development.

"If you have a new anything into the classroom, technology whatever, if you're not providing teachers with professional development to best utilize that new thing, whether it's a curriculum or new technology hardware or a new desk for students. If you're not providing teachers with professional development they can't utilize that thing into its fullest potential," Sessions said.

According to the draft plan, the educators will be provided with personalized professional learning opportunities and will be encouraged to use data analytics to inform instruction.

After the meeting, the technology services team will continue to work on a final version of the plan for the board to approve.