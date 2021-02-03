COLUMBIA – The Columbia Board of Realtors candidate forum will hold a virtual livestream Wednesday night with city council candidates and school board candidates.
The purpose of the forum is for citizens to ask questions and get to know the local candidates before casting their votes.
Columbia City Council candidates and Columbia School Board candidates will discuss and answer questions regarding important local issues.
Columbia Board of Realtors President Chris Martin says he believes the most discussed topics will include students returning to in-person learning or not, as well as the trash pickup issue in Columbia.
Martin encourages all citizens to write in any questions they have before Wednesday’s meeting through Facebook.
“The easiest way to make an impact in your life is through the local level,” said Martin.
Martin explains the importance of knowing who you are voting for and why this forum is easily accessible for each member of the public to view.
“We can all get caught up in the national stage and things like that, but at the end of the day, everyday impact is done locally, so I think knowing what these candidates are about… knowing what their vision is — very important and going to be an impact we see every day,” Martin said.
The city council will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday followed by Columbia School Board at 7:15 p.m. through Facebook Live.