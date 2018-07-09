Columbia board weighing nondiscrimination policy changes

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Columbia Board of Education is scheduled to consider adding "gender identity" and "gender expression" to the school district's nondiscrimination policy.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the policy addition will be considered during a meeting Monday. The district's nondiscrimination policy covers district employees and students and would be amended to include the terms "gender identity" and "gender expression" under categories for which the district prohibits discrimination and harassment.

The district's policy committee voted last month to forward the changes to the full school board.

School board President Jim Whitt says he's in favor of the changes.