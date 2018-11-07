Columbia Boards and Commissions Applications Available

COLUMBIA – The Columbia city clerk is accepting applications for boards and commissions. Applications must be received by the clerk’s office by noon on Friday, December 3. Applications are available at the clerk’s office or on the city’s website at www.GoColumbiaMo.com on the City Council page. The following are current boards and commissions openings:

· The Board of Mechanical Examiners has one vacancy with the term to expire June 17, 2011. The member must be a general contractor not in the HVACR business and be a resident of the city of Columbia. The board is empowered to give examinations for mechanical heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration licenses and certificates. Monthly meetings are held the second Tuesday at 5 p.m.

· The Building Construction Codes Commission has four vacancies with terms to expire Aug. 1, 2011, Aug. 1, 2012 and Aug. 1, 2013. One alternate is needed from each of the following categories: professional engineer (experience in electrical/mechanical), master plumber, fire expert and electrician. The commission periodically reviews and makes recommendations relating to building construction codes. Monthly meetings are held the fourth Monday at 4:30 p.m.

· The Columbia Vision Commission has one vacancy with the term to expire Dec. 15, 2013, for the coordinating committee. The member must be a resident of Boone County, not residing within the city limits of Columbia and must have demonstrated a commitment to the visioning process. Candidates will be evaluated on the ability to work with data and understand systematic relationships, the ability to work collaboratively, management skills, independence, existing memberships or positions and contributions to the diversity of the commission. The commission tracks, monitors and assists with the implementation of the visioning process. Meetings are held the fourth Monday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· The Community Services Advisory Commission has two vacancies with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2013. Members must be qualified voters and residents of the city of Columbia. Members shall not serve on the board of directors or be employed by any agency which applies for funding through the commission or which receives funding upon recommendation of the commission. (Each academic and administrative unit of the University of Missouri shall be considered a separate agency and each school of the Columbia Public School District shall be considered a separate agency.) The commission advises the city and county in all matters regarding the planning and contracting for human service programs to adequately meet the needs of the citizens. Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

· The Finance Advisory and Audit Committee has three vacancies with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2013. One must be a commercial banker with knowledge of public finance and investment banking, one must be a certified public accountant with knowledge of public administration and finance, and consideration will be given to a business owner for the remaining vacancy. All must be qualified voters and residents of the city for at least one year prior to appointment. The committee makes recommendations on financial matters to the Council as needed. Meetings are held on call.

· The Firefighters’ Retirement Board has one vacancy with the term to expire Dec. 31, 2012. The member must be a registered voter and resident of the city. The board oversees and establishes policies for the fire retirement trust. Quarterly meetings are held on call.

· The Police Retirement Board has one vacancy with the term to expire Dec. 31, 2012. The member must be a registered voter and resident of the city. The board oversees and establishes policies for the police retirement trust. Quarterly meetings are held on call.

· The Public Communications Resource Advisory Committee has three vacancies with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2012. One member is needed from either Ward 1 or Ward 5, and the other two members may be from any ward. All must be qualified voters and residents of the city of Columbia and be experienced in the field of communications, citizenship or management of not-for-profit organizations. Members shall not be paid officers or employees of the city, nor shall they serve on the board of directors or be employed by any entity that applies for funding through the committee or which receives funding upon recommendation of the committee. The committee advises the City Council in allocating designated revenue to entities that provide public communication services to Columbia citizens. Monthly meetings are held the fourth Thursday at 4 p.m.

· The Source Water Protection Plan Task Force has one vacancy. Consideration will be given to prior service on a city board or commission, professional credentials or participation in a civic, business or professional organization. The task force will assist in the preparation of a source water protection plan as outlined by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ “Guidelines for Developing a Source Water Protection Plan.” Meetings are held on call.

· The Special Business District Board has three vacancies with terms to expire Jan. 1, 2014. Members must be a resident of the district or be employed by, own, manage or operate a business located within the Special Business District or must be an owner of real property within the Special Business District. The board makes recommendations to the Council regarding the Special Business District. Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday at 4 p.m.