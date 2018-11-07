Columbia Boards and Commissions Applications Available

7 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 17 2010 Nov 17, 2010 Wednesday, November 17, 2010 5:16:57 PM CST November 17, 2010 in News

COLUMBIA – The Columbia city clerk is accepting applications for boards and commissions. Applications must be received by the clerk’s office by noon on Friday, December 3. Applications are available at the clerk’s office or on the city’s website at www.GoColumbiaMo.com on the City Council page. The following are current boards and commissions openings:  

·   The Board of Mechanical Examiners has one vacancy with the term to expire June 17, 2011. The member must be a general contractor not in the HVACR business and be a resident of the city of Columbia. The board is empowered to give examinations for mechanical heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration licenses and certificates. Monthly meetings are held the second Tuesday at 5 p.m. 

·   The Building Construction Codes Commission has four vacancies with terms to expire Aug. 1, 2011, Aug. 1, 2012 and Aug. 1, 2013. One alternate is needed from each of the following categories: professional engineer (experience in electrical/mechanical), master plumber, fire expert and electrician. The commission periodically reviews and makes recommendations relating to building construction codes. Monthly meetings are held the fourth Monday at 4:30 p.m.

·   The Columbia Vision Commission has one vacancy with the term to expire Dec. 15, 2013, for the coordinating committee. The member must be a resident of Boone County, not residing within the city limits of Columbia and must have demonstrated a commitment to the visioning process. Candidates will be evaluated on the ability to work with data and understand systematic relationships, the ability to work collaboratively, management skills, independence, existing memberships or positions and contributions to the diversity of the commission. The commission tracks, monitors and assists with the implementation of the visioning process. Meetings are held the fourth Monday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

·   The Community Services Advisory Commission has two vacancies with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2013. Members must be qualified voters and residents of the city of Columbia. Members shall not serve on the board of directors or be employed by any agency which applies for funding through the commission or which receives funding upon recommendation of the commission. (Each academic and administrative unit of the University of Missouri shall be considered a separate agency and each school of the Columbia Public School District shall be considered a separate agency.) The commission advises the city and county in all matters regarding the planning and contracting for human service programs to adequately meet the needs of the citizens. Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. 

·   The Finance Advisory and Audit Committee has three vacancies with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2013. One must be a commercial banker with knowledge of public finance and investment banking, one must be a certified public accountant with knowledge of public administration and finance, and consideration will be given to a business owner for the remaining vacancy. All must be qualified voters and residents of the city for at least one year prior to appointment. The committee makes recommendations on financial matters to the Council as needed.  Meetings are held on call. 

·   The Firefighters’ Retirement Board has one vacancy with the term to expire Dec. 31, 2012. The member must be a registered voter and resident of the city. The board oversees and establishes policies for the fire retirement trust. Quarterly meetings are held on call. 

·   The Police Retirement Board has one vacancy with the term to expire Dec. 31, 2012. The member must be a registered voter and resident of the city. The board oversees and establishes policies for the police retirement trust. Quarterly meetings are held on call. 

·   The Public Communications Resource Advisory Committee has three vacancies with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2012. One member is needed from either Ward 1 or Ward 5, and the other two members may be from any ward. All must be qualified voters and residents of the city of Columbia and be experienced in the field of communications, citizenship or management of not-for-profit organizations. Members shall not be paid officers or employees of the city, nor shall they serve on the board of directors or be employed by any entity that applies for funding through the committee or which receives funding upon recommendation of the committee. The committee advises the City Council in allocating designated revenue to entities that provide public communication services to Columbia citizens. Monthly meetings are held the fourth Thursday at 4 p.m.

·   The Source Water Protection Plan Task Force has one vacancy.  Consideration will be given to prior service on a city board or commission, professional credentials or participation in a civic, business or professional organization. The task force will assist in the preparation of a source water protection plan as outlined by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ “Guidelines for Developing a Source Water Protection Plan.” Meetings are held on call.          

·   The Special Business District Board has three vacancies with terms to expire Jan. 1, 2014. Members must be a resident of the district or be employed by, own, manage or operate a business located within the Special Business District or must be an owner of real property within the Special Business District. The board makes recommendations to the Council regarding the Special Business District.  Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday at 4 p.m. 

More News

Grid
List

Synthetic marijuana blamed for a "dozen or more" overdoses in Columbia
Synthetic marijuana blamed for a "dozen or more" overdoses in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to at least a dozen overdoses involving synthetic marijuana Wednesday. ... More >>
4 minutes ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:07:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in Continuous News

Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
COLUMBIA- While Missouri voted red overall in the midterms, green also won. The state is the 32nd to legalize... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
COLUMBIA - Lack of funding and construction are among the reasons no new tornado shelters are on the horizon for... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray will be arraigned Thursday, appearing by video in the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
COLUMBIA- Missourians voted against Proposition D on Tuesday's ballots by 54 percent. The other 46 percent of voters were in... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions . "At your request I am submitting... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:19:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sherriff's Office said one of the suspects has been detained in Kingdom City. The... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday night, followed by chilling air for the weekend.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:48:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Three high schools and an "all-star" group, made up of the best performers from different schools, competed... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
JEFFERSON CITY- Wednesday morning debate continued at the state Supreme Court on whether Governor Mike Parson had the legal authority... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 11:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a man in connection to several counts of assault, possible rape and kidnappings. Police... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:00:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Record number of women elected to the House
Record number of women elected to the House
(CNN) -- A record number of women are projected to win seats in the House in a massive night for... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 6:29:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
JEFFERSON CITY- Democrat Nicole Galloway won the Missouri State Auditor’s race against Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday night. Galloway is... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 3:47:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - Missouri voters have passed Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana. This makes the state the 32 nd in the... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:48:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Tuesday after she conceded defeat at the end... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:40:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 37°
11pm 37°
12am 36°
1am 35°