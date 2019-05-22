Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather

COLUMBIA - Boone County Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley said the department's staff is "all hands on deck" for Tuesday's expected storms and possible flash flooding through the weekend.

"Our biggest strength is our people," he said.

Hurley said the deparatment would open its emergency operations center if necessary, and would be partnering with local organizations to help provide resources across the community.

He said, if necessary, he could send resources to places that need emergency care quickly.

Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Department said stations are prepared for any type of weather to occur.

"With the temperatures as cool as they are today, I think that will take away some of the severity. So we may just be looking at a rain or flooding event," he said.

Blomenkamp said it's vital during severe weather for people to be aware of their situation, to know what the weather is going to do and to always have a plan.

According to the Boone County Emergency Management website, people should consider the following tips to best prepare for severe weather:

Watch your surroundings

Check for fallen or damaged trees

Stay away from windows

Find a building if you're outside

Avoid bathtubs, and sinks (water can generate electricity)

The agency also suggests having these helpful tools on hand: