Columbia, Boone County enact stay-at-home order

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia and Boone County issued a stay-at-home order in a news conference Tuesday.

The order goes into effect Wednesday, March 25 and last through April 24.

"The order requires residents to stay at home unless they are engaged in one of the essential activities specified in the order," representatives from the City clarified in a statement. "Essential activities include working in an essential business, obtaining supplies or necessary services, seeking medical care, caring for a family member or loved one, and exercising and maintaining personal health. Individuals must practice social distancing to the extent feasible while engaging in these activities, and to stay home if not engaging in one of these specific activities."

Mayor Brian Treece said the order is rescindable or extendable depending on the circumstances.

You can read the order here.

Treece emphasized the need for community responsibility during this pandemic.

"Each of our actions affect the health and safety of others, even our loved ones, or our neighbors," he said. "Let us remember and thank our health care providers and first responders who selflessly sacrifice their own safety to serve others. Or our grocery workers stocking shelves while we stay at home. We honor the seriousness of their work by following the advice and direction of our public health professionals."

The City of Columbia also posted an FAQ to provide clarification on the order, which you can read here.

People are still allowed to leave their homes to exercise outside at an appropriate social distance, according to the FAQ. Residents can also still leave their homes for essential things like grocery shopping, pharmacy visits and doctor appointments.

Essential services and businesses, as defined in the order, include: