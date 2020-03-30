Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19

1 day 1 hour 12 minutes ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News
By: Sarah Haselhorst, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN —Outside a hospital’s confines, providing medical care as a first responder in the wake of COVID-19 adds another challenge — an environment that can be as infectious as the patient. Homes can be potential virus-laden incubators. And its inhabitants, even the ones who aren’t showing symptoms, can carry the disease.

“We pretty much assume every surface in the house is contaminated,” Joshua Stilley said. “We may have to get on their bed to move them, or we’re hitting the walls in their house where they’ve touched.”

Stilley oversees nearly 100 first responders as chief of MU Health Care’s Division of Emergency Services. Three members of his staff were isolated for a short time after the first COVID-19 patient death March 18, but they are back to work. The division is now fully staffed; no one is quarantined or isolated. It’s the increased precautions, ones that differ from a hospital, that Stilley attributes to keeping the workers virus-free.

MU Health Care thus far has received only a few calls for known-positive COVID-19 patients since the virus crept into Boone County in mid-March, Stilley said, and its overall numbers have remained steady. Many callers have exhibited symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus. Without a rapid screening test, first responders have to take default precautions. That can be time-consuming.

Like any health care provider, first responders don appropriate masks, goggles and gloves. Once the patient is wheeled from the ambulance and turned over to the hospital, team members evaluate the next steps by risk level.

A low-risk patient — one who doesn’t fit the typical COVID-19 symptoms — doesn’t require more than the ordinary. But a high-risk patient triggers the need for personal decontamination. First responders take off their used equipment, shower and put on fresh clothes before they go back into the field.

The ambulance also gets a different treatment. It sits open to ventilate and then is cleaned twice. The process takes the vehicles out of service for longer than normal, Stilley said. With just eight or nine ambulances available, it’s vital that people call for service only if they’re having severe COVID-19-related symptoms.

“We’re still seeing car accidents; we’re still seeing heart attacks; we’re still seeing strokes. So all of the normal stuff that happens is all going on,” Stilley said.

First responders cannot test for the virus in an ambulance, he said. Those with mild or moderate symptoms should drive themselves in for testing.

Marc Carr, administrator of emergency medical services at Boone Hospital Center, said the same: Call 911 for “threatening emergencies only.” His team is also taking more precautions during the pandemic.

“The entire look and feel of a medical call has changed for our department,” Carr wrote in a Wednesday email.

Before the pandemic, Boone’s first responders would use nitrile examination gloves, adding other protective equipment only when necessary. Now, 911 responses require surgical masks, gloves and goggles.

Boone takes the same approach as MU Health Care to ambulance decontamination and staff sanitation.

Both hospitals said Boone County Joint Communications has been good about screening those who call with potential COVID-19 symptoms. It uses call-taking software ProQA to assist dispatchers with calls.

“ProQA uses some specific questions to try to identify people who may be at risk for COVID-19 but are not diagnosed,” Stilley explained. “So then we can let our providers know that they probably need to wear their personal protective equipment when contacting the patient to keep our people safe.”

Fire and police response

The Columbia Fire Department has fielded many calls from patients with COVID-19-like symptoms, but it has responded to just one call of a known-positive patient, Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said Wednesday.

Three first responders from the department were quarantined for a week after having contact with the same COVID-19-positive patient for which Stilley’s first responders isolated. They were released Tuesday. The department is back to a full staff of 144 badged and four civilian personnel. If it were to become short-staffed, Fraizer said chief officers and members of the training and fire marshal divisions are prepared to step into 48-hour shifts.

Firefighters’ assessments during a COVID-19 call differ little from other medical calls. Three first responders work in zones — cold, warm or hot — that are associated with the distance from the patient. In a hot zone, they wear personal protective gear, place a mask on the patient and maintain a 6-foot distance unless the patient needs care that requires closer proximity.

After handling a person symptomatic for COVID-19, crew members are not allowed back on the firetruck to continue their shift until they have removed the personal protective equipment used on the call and properly decontaminated the truck. They can return to service once they sanitize all their gear and ensure their masks didn’t fail.

Fraizer and Stilley said asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers add a layer of difficulty, which points to the importance of social distancing. The virus, spread by infected droplets that come from a cough or sneeze, doesn’t always present as a debilitating disease.

“That’s why the community spread is so difficult,” Stilley said. “It’s not just people who have high fever and feel really bad that are spreading the disease; it’s people who may feel even perfectly normal.”

As first responders are on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients, the majority of the community is following new stay-at-home orders triggered by the city and county to help “flatten the curve” of the virus’ spread.

While the MU and Columbia police departments are helping to enforce the order through April 24, their officers are in COVID-19’s crosshairs. As of Wednesday afternoon, CPD was fully staffed and had no one in quarantine. Yet, MUPD officers have been affected by the virus.

Two MUPD officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which made a dent in its 50 commissioned officer workforce. They are being treated in isolation, according to a department news release.

It also noted that Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services is investigating the two cases to assess the risk to those the officers interacted with.

On Wednesday, spokesperson Sara Diedrich said MUPD is closely following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. MUPD has escalated its sanitation protocols for vehicles and officers in response.

Columbia police, however, have implemented more intensive procedures. Spokesperson Brittany Hilderbrand said the department is “reducing the amount of in-person calls officers are responding to.” This includes in-person reporting and community access to the police station lobby. People can file reports online at P2C.como.gov.

To enhance police officers’ safety, service calls are screened by a supervisor who decides whether an officer should respond in person. Calls are categorized as either life threatening or not.

Life-threatening incidents include:

  • Domestic violence.
  • Missing persons.
  • Active assaults such as a robbery, a stabbing or a fight.
  • Reports of sexual assault.
  • Child abuse and neglect.

Nonthreatening incidents include:

  • Peace disturbances.
  • Theft of motor vehicles.
  • Crashes without injuries.
  • Vandalism or found property.
  • Traffic complaints.

Hilderbrand said in a Wednesday email that officers responding in person are required to wear respirator masks, gloves and protective eyewear. Officers put masks on anyone they arrest. And once they’ve completed the call, officers will disinfect the surfaces the person may have touched.

Officers also need to assess suspects for any COVID-19 symptoms, specifically respiratory distress, to evaluate whether they need to be hospitalized. Anyone who has been released from the Boone County Jail must contact the jail if symptoms set in.

With the rapidly changing landscape of the novel coronavirus, first responders are focusing on thorough communication.

“We’re working daily with every other emergency service provider and health care provider in Boone County,” Fraizer said. “We’re collaborating with groups by sharing information on the types of calls that we’re running, resource needs and all of our resource needs have been met, by the way.

“We are very prepared for this event.”

More News

Grid
List

CPS reports national-level outage with Schoology program
CPS reports national-level outage with Schoology program
COLUMBIA - School administrators said the online platform teachers and students use for learning suffered from accessibility issues Monday morning.... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 11:09:00 AM CDT March 30, 2020 in News

CPS to begin grab-and-go meal delivery
CPS to begin grab-and-go meal delivery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools have announced a grab-and-go meal delivery service for students in need, as schools remain closed... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 5:15:00 AM CDT March 30, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Air, land and water search underway for man in Missouri River
UPDATE: Air, land and water search underway for man in Missouri River
BOONVILLE - A land, water and air search was underway for a man who jumped over the side of a... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30
Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday he would extend his "slow the spread" social distancing guidelines to April 30... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

19 people in Boone County recovered from COVID-19
19 people in Boone County recovered from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - 19 people in Boone County have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Medical supplies are being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
UPDATE: Medical supplies are being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
COLUMBIA— Columbia chefs are donating food and resources to provide "Scrappy Meals" for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. The state accounts for more than... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:18:07 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN —Outside a hospital’s confines, providing medical care as a first responder in the wake of COVID-19 adds another... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
AP—The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned on Sunday, as authorities... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:07:30 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri nearing 1,000 confirmed cases
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri nearing 1,000 confirmed cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:27:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 9:32:20 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home. On March 20, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:05:51 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - People in Jefferson City and the surrounding communities woke up to damage that some have never seen... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 65°
2pm 65°
3pm 66°
4pm 66°