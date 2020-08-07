Columbia/Boone County health department issues new order

21 hours 35 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director Stephanie Browning issued a new health order on Thursday.
"The reopening plan has been modified under this order due to the increase of active cases in Boone County," the health department said in a news release. "The seven day rolling new cases rate for the period of July 29 through Aug. 4 was 106 cases per 100,000. Many of the limitations outlined in the previous order are still in effect.
The order will run from Aug. 10 through Aug. 31. 
Changes from the previous order include:
  • Requiring face masks for those over the age of 10 when social distancing requirements cannot be met, when within the city limits of Columbia. "This is included to align with the City of Columbia mask ordinance that went into effect on July 10," the news release clarified.
  • Requiring restaurants and bars to continue to operate with social distancing between tables. Face masks are required whenever a patron is not seated. Groups of patrons are limited to a maximum of 10 people. 
  • Requiring businesses, large venues and any organizers of public gatherings to submit a proposed operational plan to the health department at least 30 days in advance of any proposed activity or event. 
Questions about the new order can be emailed to coronoavirus@CoMo.gov

More News

Grid
List

Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
ST. LOUIS — Friday's Cardinals game against the Cubs is canceled after an additional Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 12:55:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Columbia , Jefferson City among cities opting out of tax-free weekend
Columbia , Jefferson City among cities opting out of tax-free weekend
MISSOURI — Back to school shopping? This weekend, sales tax won't apply. From Friday through Sunday, certain back to... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Columbia doctor leads effort to tighten regulations to combat COVID-19
Columbia doctor leads effort to tighten regulations to combat COVID-19
( Missourian ) - Longtime Columbia physician Elizabeth Allemann is leading an effort — joined, so far, by 49... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 10:01:51 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Missouri's opioid crisis receives three milion in grant funding
Missouri's opioid crisis receives three milion in grant funding
JEFFERSON CITY - Three organizations received $1 million each through the U.S. DHSS to "continue fighting the opioid crisis in... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 9:50:33 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Coronavirus stresses Americans more than others, study finds
Coronavirus stresses Americans more than others, study finds
(CNN) -- The coronavirus pandemic has turned life upside down around the world, with many workers losing their jobs, economies... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 9:28:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Man in custody, facing charges after deadly Mexico shooting
UPDATE: Man in custody, facing charges after deadly Mexico shooting
MEXICO - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against a teenager in connection with Wednesday's shooting that left one 17-year-old dead and... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 8:28:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

US economy added 1.8 million jobs in July but still down nearly 13 million jobs during the pandemic
US economy added 1.8 million jobs in July but still down nearly 13 million jobs during the pandemic
(CNN) -- The US economy added another 1.8 million jobs in July, a sharp slowdown from June and a small... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 8:07:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: 996 new cases across Missouri
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: 996 new cases across Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 5:51:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Cardinals return to play after COVID-19 outbreak
Cardinals return to play after COVID-19 outbreak
ST LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are set to face the Chicago Cubs Friday after a COVID-19 outbreak among... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 8:28:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in Top Stories

Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the year 2020, we’ve also been dealing with a very active start... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in Weather

COVID-19 Town Hall: MU Health Care talks prep for college students return
COVID-19 Town Hall: MU Health Care talks prep for college students return
COLUMBIA - With just over two weeks until Mizzou's fall semester begins, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with MU Health... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 6:57:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Columbia business loan programs will prioritize minority-owned businesses
Columbia business loan programs will prioritize minority-owned businesses
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will host a virtual information meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to discuss new loan... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 6:03:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Columbia/Boone County health department issues new order
Columbia/Boone County health department issues new order
COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director Stephanie Browning issued a new health order on Thursday. ... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Federal anti-crime program to send 50 agents to St. Louis
Federal anti-crime program to send 50 agents to St. Louis
COLUMBIA — State and federal governments announced steps aimed at reining in violent crime in St. Louis Thursday, prompting... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 4:42:09 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Rural voters help Medicaid expansion pass in Missouri
Rural voters help Medicaid expansion pass in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Missourians voted on Tuesday to pass Amendment 2, expanding Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. Joshua Dunne, chair... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Local high school football players look forward to season
Local high school football players look forward to season
COLUMBIA - When COVID-19 began to shutdown mid-Missouri in March, many wondered how long the pandemic would last. Some... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Missouri's Medicaid expansion won't happen until July 2021
Missouri's Medicaid expansion won't happen until July 2021
COLUMBIA — Missourians who qualify under the newly expanded Medicaid qualifications will have to wait almost a year to... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 2:28:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3pm 86°
4pm 86°
5pm 85°
6pm 84°