Columbia/Boone County health department issues new order

COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director Stephanie Browning issued a new health order on Thursday.

"The reopening plan has been modified under this order due to the increase of active cases in Boone County," the health department said in a news release. "The seven day rolling new cases rate for the period of July 29 through Aug. 4 was 106 cases per 100,000. Many of the limitations outlined in the previous order are still in effect.

The order will run from Aug. 10 through Aug. 31.

Changes from the previous order include:

Requiring face masks for those over the age of 10 when social distancing requirements cannot be met, when within the city limits of Columbia. "This is included to align with the City of Columbia mask ordinance that went into effect on July 10," the news release clarified.

"This is included to align with the City of Columbia mask ordinance that went into effect on July 10," the news release clarified. Requiring restaurants and bars to continue to operate with social distancing between tables. Face masks are required whenever a patron is not seated. Groups of patrons are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Face masks are required whenever a patron is not seated. Groups of patrons are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Requiring businesses, large venues and any organizers of public gatherings to submit a proposed operational plan to the health department at least 30 days in advance of any proposed activity or event.