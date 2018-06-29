Columbia/Boone County Public Health makes top five in Missouri
COLUMBIA - You expect hospitals to be accredited and your school to be accredited, so why not public health?
Before 2011, there wasn't a way to national accredit public health.
Only four local health agencies in Missouri have achieved national accreditation by the Public Health and Accreditation Board.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is now one of the four receiving national accreditation.
Before 2011, there wasn't a way to national accredit public health.
Only four local health agencies in Missouri have achieved national accreditation by the Public Health and Accreditation Board.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is now one of the four receiving national accreditation.
Assistant Director Scott Clardy said people don't always realize the importance of public health.
PHHS is the one handling the food Boone County eats every day. It is in charge of food inspections in Boone County, protecting the community from food borne illness outbreaks.
"The issue is that disease can be spread very easily through food. Someone who has certain illnesses handles food and handles it incorrectly can very easily pass some of those illnesses on to someone who consumes that food," Clardy said. "We try to teach food handlers how to handle and store food properly."
Any food handled in Boone County is inspected by PHHS at least once to three times a year. This includes gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, to bakeries.
PHHS also provides flu shots, STD testing, checks daycares and restaurants for safe environments, promotes healthy behaviors and works to prevent injuries and illnesses to name a few.
The accreditation process took PHHS about two years. During that time the department sent in 97 documents for review and had three site visits from the Public Health Accreditation Board.
Clardy said they were dealing with the Ebola crisis the same time they were getting their accreditation. He said the process helped them learn to communicate better with the community about public health issues like Ebola.
"We actually used the practices that we learned through accreditation to help us have a better response to Ebola. We could use some of our work that we did with Ebola as documentation," Clardy said.
Fewer than 200 health departments in the nation have met the accreditation standard.
PHHS is the one handling the food Boone County eats every day. It is in charge of food inspections in Boone County, protecting the community from food borne illness outbreaks.
"The issue is that disease can be spread very easily through food. Someone who has certain illnesses handles food and handles it incorrectly can very easily pass some of those illnesses on to someone who consumes that food," Clardy said. "We try to teach food handlers how to handle and store food properly."
Any food handled in Boone County is inspected by PHHS at least once to three times a year. This includes gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, to bakeries.
PHHS also provides flu shots, STD testing, checks daycares and restaurants for safe environments, promotes healthy behaviors and works to prevent injuries and illnesses to name a few.
The accreditation process took PHHS about two years. During that time the department sent in 97 documents for review and had three site visits from the Public Health Accreditation Board.
Clardy said they were dealing with the Ebola crisis the same time they were getting their accreditation. He said the process helped them learn to communicate better with the community about public health issues like Ebola.
"We actually used the practices that we learned through accreditation to help us have a better response to Ebola. We could use some of our work that we did with Ebola as documentation," Clardy said.
Fewer than 200 health departments in the nation have met the accreditation standard.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
in
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in