Columbia Boy Scout Leader Arrested for Internet Sex Crimes

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested a Columbia man for Internet sex crimes involving two teens Thursday morning.

Investigators arrested Ian F. Burow, 22, on suspicion of promoting sexual performance by a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Burrow is in Boone County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

In November 2011, the Boy Scouts of America reported inappropriate Facebook conversations involving minors who were boy scouts. A Facebook account named "Sarah McGee" from Columbia was soliciting minors to take nude photographs of themselves and send them through the Internet. Scout officials believed the account to be fake-- and the actual person to be a male summer camp Boy Scout leader.

The Cyber Crimes Task Force accessed Internet chats between the account user and numerous boys between the ages of 14 and 17. And email account contained sexually graphic photos of numerous males believed to be underage and a girl claiming to be Sarah McGee.

Investigators have linked a 22-year-old Columbia male to all of the accounts claiming to be the girl and believe he has been posing as McGee for more than a year. Investigators have identified victims between Sedalia and Hannibal and believe most of the minors were boy scouts who attended scout camps in Columbia and Hannibal, where Burow served as a leader.

Anyone who has been contacted by or engaged in Internet conversation with a person claiming to be Sarah McGee should contact a Task Force investigator at 573-442-4302. Parents of minor males, especially parents of boy scouts, are urged to speak with them about any contact with someone claiming to be this girl.