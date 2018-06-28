Columbia Boys & Girls Clubs receive $25,000 donation

COLUMBIA - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia received a $25,000 donation from U.S. Cellular for 2016 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming.

“We are excited to continue to work with this organization to focus on STEM programming, as it is an important way to help youth develop relevant career and leadership skills,” said Dorsey Ragland, director of sales in Missouri for U.S. Cellular.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s web page about STEM, “it’s more important than ever for our youth to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to solve tough problems, gather and evaluate evidence, and make sense of information. These are the types of skills that students learn by studying science, technology, engineering, and math.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia’s website says it serves more than 600 kids between the ages of 6 and 18 at four sites within the region.

“We believe it is our responsibility to help Columbia kids and teens achieve academic success,” said Valorie Livingston, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia contact their office at 573-874-1697.