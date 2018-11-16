Columbia Budget Proposal To Increase Fees

COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council discussed the proposed budget the 2013 fiscal year Monday night. City council members spoke about increasing fees including electricty rates and building permits.

The city has been working on a three year plan to close the deficit and bring the city up from the recession. This year marks the last year of the plan.

"When the recession hit the tax revenue's were not sufficient to support the programs we had," said First Ward City Council Representative Fred Schmidt.

The City Council wants to cut cost and expand services. Schmidt says that the propsosed budget is all about the citizens and decreasing spending.

More than 50 people came out to express some of their concerns over funding. Some residents spoke about keeping fire fighter retiree subsides, maintaining funding in the art work displayed downtown, and providing funding for social services.

The public will have another chance to speak out about the proposed budget on September 4th.

The proposed budget is available in detail to the public online. The final budget will be voted on September 17.