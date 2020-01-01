Columbia burn surgeon offers firework safety advice

4 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Friday, July 03 2015 Jul 3, 2015 Friday, July 03, 2015 7:15:00 AM CDT July 03, 2015 in News
By: Alyssa Casares, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, burn surgeons are offering people firework advice to help keep them safe this weekend.

The University Hospital's burn and wound program director Jeffrey Litt said the Fourth of July weekend is one of the busier parts of the burn surgeon's season.

"Most of the time people come in with smaller injuries, but they can be very severe injuries as well, even though they're small," Litt said. "From various mishaps with fireworks whether it's grabbing a sparkler or having a sparkler ignite a piece of clothing, or something exploding in someone's hand, an M-80, exploding in someone's hand because they felt that had enough time to light it and release it, and all the sudden they didn't. So it can be very serious."

Litt said although people might think sparklers are the safest option for young children, they are actually the second most frequent type of firework that cause injury.

"Part of the reason is because they get the hottest of all the different various forms of fireworks that one can purchase," Litt said. "They get up anywhere between 1,500 to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit and that can cause a burn if you touch it directly in well less than a second, a full third-degree burn requiring surgery in less than a second."

Litt said more than 50 percent of burns are on people's hands, arms and faces.

"You can get burns anywhere and certainly someone can have their clothing ignited in which case it can really be anywhere," Litt said.

Depending on the strength of the firework, Litt said it is possible to lose a body part.

"You can easily blow a finger off or even part of your hand off," Litt said. "You can explode in your face and lose an eye. Lose parts of your face that we can't reattach unfortunately."

Litt said people should leave the handling of fireworks to the professionals.

"If you're going to want to see fireworks, there are plenty of great places here in town," Litt said. "And let the professionals that know how to handle pyrotechnics really put on the show and they assume whatever risk there is to assume."

He said if people are determine to set off their own fireworks, keep them away from children.

"Do not let children play with them, is number one," Litt said. "I would keep water handy, whether it's a bucket of water or light them near an accessible hose in case something wither catches on fire or doesn't react the way you expected it to, you could douse it fairly quickly."

He said never aim fireworks of any kind, or throw anything explosive near anyone. 

Litt said If something does go wrong, the first thing a person needs to do is calm down.

"It's a high tension situation and people panicking just makes that even worse," Dr. Litt said. 

He said if the person is still breathing or talking, "they're going to be fine. Call 911 for most things and get advice. They might send a crew or ask you to go to nearest hospital or urgent care center. But I don't want to meet anyone new this weekend as my patient."

 

More News

Grid
List

New tobacco law causes confusion and frustration for businesses
New tobacco law causes confusion and frustration for businesses
HOLTS SUMMIT - For 11 days, the workers at Up in Smoke haven’t been sure if they're breaking federal law.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Mother of young girl killed at Battle High School reacts to charges filed
Mother of young girl killed at Battle High School reacts to charges filed
COLUMBIA - Cheyenne Hayes said she is not ready to forgive a Columbia Police officer for accidently killing her four-year-old... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 6:41:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri year in review: 2019
Mid-Missouri year in review: 2019
COLUMBIA - As 2019 comes to an end, take a look back at the biggest stories that defined the year... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 5:34:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees
Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday his consent to the initial refugee resettlement in Missouri in response to... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:45:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Police: Officer fatally shot man who hit him with car
Police: Officer fatally shot man who hit him with car
CHESTERFIELD - Police in suburban St. Louis have shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Moniteau Deputies seek help after items stolen from Highpoint gas station
Moniteau Deputies seek help after items stolen from Highpoint gas station
HIGHPOINT - Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three men it says robbed a... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:57:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Deputies: traffic stop leads to DWI, drug arrest
Deputies: traffic stop leads to DWI, drug arrest
CALIFORNIA - A traffic stop for the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office turned into an arrest after deputies say they found... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:46:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

DEVELOPING: Shooting outside northern Columbia business sends one to hospital
DEVELOPING: Shooting outside northern Columbia business sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department confirm a shooting happened Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. outside We B Smokin on Paris Rd.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:21:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman killed in Hwy 54 crash remembered as longtime paramedic
UPDATE: Woman killed in Hwy 54 crash remembered as longtime paramedic
COLE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 54 near Gray Road in Cole... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:21:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Man's death is 194th homicide in St. Louis this year
Man's death is 194th homicide in St. Louis this year
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the city's north side,... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:17:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

7 cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in SE Missouri
7 cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in SE Missouri
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Fall sampling has found seven deer that suffered from chronic wasting disease in two southeast... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:13:40 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police identify Fayette homicide victim, continue search for suspect
UPDATE: Police identify Fayette homicide victim, continue search for suspect
FAYETTE - Law enforcement are continuing the search for a suspect after one person died in an apparent homicide Monday... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:42:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) - A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:00:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Body of missing 19-year-old woman found near Springfield
Body of missing 19-year-old woman found near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a missing 19-year-old woman and are investigating her death as a... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 8:33:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve
Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve
COLUMBIA - New Year's Eve can be a great time to celebrate with family and friends. In the midst of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:39:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Missouri minimum wage to increase, prices could rise
Missouri minimum wage to increase, prices could rise
COLUMBIA - Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents on Wednesday. This is the second increase that is part... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 9:07:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

New law makes Missouri corporate tax one of lowest in US
New law makes Missouri corporate tax one of lowest in US
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Thousands of Missouri businesses will receive tax cuts with the new year. Yet... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 8:09:07 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

Emergency water main repairs close lanes of major Columbia road
Emergency water main repairs close lanes of major Columbia road
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Water & Light crews closed westbound lanes of East Broadway and the nearby sidewalk for... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 7:28:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4am 29°
5am 29°
6am 28°
7am 28°