Columbia Business Destroyed During Fire

6 years 5 months 3 days ago Friday, December 21 2012 Dec 21, 2012 Friday, December 21, 2012 5:29:00 AM CST December 21, 2012 in News
By: KOMU 8 Staff

COLUMBIA - An overnight fire destroyed Sound Performance in Columbia off of Business Loop. The fire started around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews fought the fire into the morning hours. 

The Columbia Fire Department said it responded to the structure fire located at Indiana Avenue at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Thursday. 

When respondents arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building and fire and smoke coming from a garage door on the south side of the building. Firefighters entered the building, but encountered heavy fire conditions and had to back out. When firefighters were exiting the building, fire broke through the roof, and they called for reinforcements.

Due to the danger of the building, firefighters used hose lines and aerial ladders outside the building to fight the blaze, and it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

A total of 25 firefighters, six fire engines, a ladder truck and a rescue squad responded to the fire. There were no injuries despite the high winds and low temperatures. 

Fire crews remained at the scene of the incident overnight and investigators will return Friday morning.

The building is a total loss and it is believed total damages will exceed $300,000.

 

