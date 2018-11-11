Columbia Businesses Get Lessons in Selling Alcohol

COLUMBIA- The Police Department is working with Missouri Alcohol and Tobacco Control to educate Columbia businesses on how to sell alcohol responsibly.

Nearly 300 businesses sell alcohol in the city and although they are not required to attend the training sessions, the Police Department highly recommends they do.



Sergeant Chris Kelley has been educating businesses on safe alcohol sales since 1998. He said "there is currently only a 16 percent failure rate for Columbia businesses selling to undercover minors," which Kelley said is "an improvement from the once 75 percent failure rate."



Nancy McGee, a special agent from MO ATC in St. Louis led the training sessions. McGee said she appreciates the owners and employees of businesses around Columbia coming out. "It shows a willingness on their part to educate themselves and be a responsible vendor but there's no requirement that they come."



MO ATC says minors aren't making fake IDs as commonly anymore. Instead they are using real IDs to get alcohol. However the IDs aren't theirs, instead they are older friends or family member's IDs.









