Columbia Businesses Prepare for Homecoming Crowd

COLUMBIA - Columbia businesses made adjustments to their normal routines on Friday, in preparation for the increase of visitors celebrating Mizzou's 100 year Homecoming. Many stores will open early and close later than usual starting on Friday.

Restaurants like Ingredient will have a full staff working all weekend. "We ordered double of everything," said Crystal Martin, a general manager at Ingredient.

Businesses have already experienced an increase in customer traffic as alumni, family and friends started to arrive in town.

"Our store is stuffed with just about as much merchandise we can fit in it," said Michelle Dillard, owner of Tiger Spirit.

For struggling businesses, events like homecoming help to temporarily ease financial stress.

"It's a very positive impact for our downtown and overall for our community," said Don Laird, president of Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

"Last year we were still relatively new. Homecoming was a chance for us to have these families in to try our food and experience our environment," Martin said.

Everyone in Columbia homecoming weekend should expect to see long lines at most places, especially downtown.