Columbia businesses stay busy during graduation despite COVID-19

COLUMBIA - With graduation weekend looking completely different this year, many Columbia businesses weren't sure what graduation crowds would look like.

"It's been busy," said Heidelberg owner Richard Walls. "Everyone was excited to reopen."

Walls said while business has improved since reopening, he said this weekend's crowds did not compare to what they normally are during graduation weekend.

"I think we would have had a lot more business without the current situation," he said.

All the tables at the Heidelberg are six feet apart, and they are not allowing parties of 10 or more people.

"It was spread out enough where we were able to maintain all the health standards and follow all the guidelines," said Walls.

The owner said they were excited to be open during such a special weekend for graduates.

"I think everyone was excited to reopen and we’ve had employees want to come back, we’ve had customers want to come in and they've all been very respectful," said Walls. "We're just doing what we do.