Columbia Businessman's Son Wants President Obama to Intervene

6 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, June 12 2012 Jun 12, 2012 Tuesday, June 12, 2012 9:03:00 PM CDT June 12, 2012 in News
By: Zheng Hwuang Chia
loading

COLUMBIA - World Harvest Owner, Shakir Hamoodi is scheduled to report to federal prison August 28. Hamoodi's son, Owais Abdul Kafi started a petition to collect signatures urging President Obama to step in.

"The President at this point is the only one who could pardon such a sentence. I think if we put all our efforts together, we could get enough people to hear exactly what the story is all about," Abdul Kafi said.

The United Nations imposed economic sanctions on Iraq in 1990, prohibiting anyone from trading with anyone inside the country.

Abdul Kafi said Hamoodi received a call in 1992, informing him that his sister lost a baby. The antibiotic medication for the baby cost $10 but the family only had $2. Hamoodi was shocked. He started sending money back home after that to help his family survive and avoid starvation.

Other Iraqis in Columbia learned Hamoodi was sending money back and asked if he could help them do the same. Hamoodi began helping other families send money to Iraq. In total, Hamoodi sent $200,000 back home.

Marvin Rogers, a former political science professor at the University of Missouri said more than half a million children under the age of five died as a consequence of the sanctions.

"Given the situation that Hamoodi faces, he like me, and everybody else I would imagine, would do anything they could to provide needed food, and medicine to keep their family alive back in the country," Rogers said.

Owais has collected more than two thousand signatures so far. You can find out more information about Hamoodi's story on helpharmoodi.org.

More News

Grid
List

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Illinois woman killed in crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
Illinois woman killed in crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman from Illinois died in a two-vehicle crash on I-70 near Kingdom City, the Missouri State... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:57:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:16:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in Weather

Police arrest woman suspected of killing boyfriend
Police arrest woman suspected of killing boyfriend
ROGERSVILLE (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of fatally shooting her boyfriend in southwest Missouri. The Greene... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
8am 60°
9am 65°
10am 71°
11am 75°