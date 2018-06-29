Columbia Car Accident Injures Two on Grindstone Parkway

COLUMBIA - Columbia emergency responders said two men were transported to University Hospital Thursday afternoon after an injury accident on Grindstone Parkway.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department worked the scene of the accident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Responders said the driver of a white pick-up truck hit the side of a silver Pontiac Grand Am while the Grand Am was attempting to make a left turn from westbound Grindstone Parkway to Ponderosa Street.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger in the Grand Am was pinned inside the vehicle, and responders said it took more than 20 minutes to get the person out of the vehicle. The passenger was sent to an area hospital with serious injuries, responders said.