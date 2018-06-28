Columbia car chase ends in arrest

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old Boone County man Thursday after they said the suspect led them on a chase into Callaway County.

Deputies said they saw a vehicle run a red light by the area of East Broadway and Keene Street in Columbia late Wednesday night. Following the driver, the deputy then proceeded to run a routine traffic stop. While the deputy was attempting to talk with the driver he realized the man was belligerent. The driver would not follow the deputy's commands to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies tried to get the driver out of the car, but the driver drove off. Deputies then chased after the driver starting at East Broadway to Highway WW and continuing into Callaway County.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Deputies deployed a tire deflation tool and struck the driver. After the tire deflation tool was used the driver continued driving east into Fulton where he finally stopped.

The driver, Dalton Perkins, of Sturgeon was arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail.

Dalton was arrested on pending charges of resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, and failing to stop for steady red light.