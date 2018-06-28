Columbia Car Show

It's a first for a group of local car enthusiats. America's drive-in played host to drivers of collector cars today.

Several unique cars lined up next to sonic in southeast Columbia. The group of car collectors hopes to make the event a more regular occasion. Car enthusiast, Eddie Niles, cars are hand built and he says they're usually the talk of the town.

"You get a lot of people looking at these. You pull in some place, some search doors, come around and look and start talking about it and just about anywhere, most of the time youget a lot of kicks out of them especially if you got two or three together," said Niles.

Niles says they hope to be out every other Saturday through September.