Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area Career Center.

Police arrested Sean Diestel, 30, in May after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with one of his students. Court documents said the girl told police the sexual contact happened at two addresses, one at Diestel's home in Boone County and once at the Columbia home of one of Diestel's relatives, between September and December 2017. At the time, the girl was 17.

According to the probable cause statement, Diestel admitted to police he'd been sexually involved with the girl.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark confirmed to KOMU 8 News that Diestel no longer works for the district.