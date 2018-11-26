Columbia celebrates 58th Annual Art in the Park Festival

COLUMBIA — The 58th annual Art in the Park Festival kicked off Saturday at Stephens Lake Park.

Art in the Park is a weekend-long event, which will last from Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking and festival entrance are both free.

The event will feature artists from all over the country.

One volunteer said a little more than half of the artists are local.

The art ranged from paintings, to handmade hats and sweaters, to larger than life sculptures.

Kids also participated, having their faces painted, and watching puppet shows and magicians.

“I’ve seen whole families here, kids running around with tiger faces, butterfly faces," artist Bill McKenney of Bill's Retro Robots said. "This is a lot of fun.”

Other live entertainment included aerial acrobats, an a capella group, a stilt walker and singers and bands from around the Midwest.

Artists said they anticipated more than 10,000 visitors by the end of the weekend.