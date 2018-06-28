Columbia Celebrates America Recycles Day

COLUMBIA - The city set up a booth inside the Columbia Public Library Sunday to celebrate America Recycles Day. The booth had information on how to live a more sustainable lifestyle.Organizers said Columbia is doing a good job recycling compared to other cities in the nation. However, they stressed there's always room for more education.

Volunteer Stephanie Bonaparte explained it's important to recycle, but some plastics are not considered recyclables in Columbia.

"On the plastics, if you look under them or on the side, there's a triangle with a number inside of it and if it has a number one or a number two, we will take those," Bonaparte said. "You can put those in the blue bags or your blue bins. If it's any other number, three through seven, we won't take those here in Columbia."

Bonaparte said the city doesn't recycle those types of plastics because it is too expensive, but she said the city is working on finding a way to change that.