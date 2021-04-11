COLUMBIA - COMO 200 is partnering with Kia of Columbia in celebrating the city's bicentennial this year. Events are happening monthly around Columbia including pop-up parks that are taking place all throughout the city.
"The purpose of these parks specifically is to bring the celebration to all of Columbia," said lead event planner, Mercedez Waters. "That's why we're in each neighborhood in each part of Columbia and trying to find the parks that don't necessarily have the access to mid-Columbia."
Local community outreach groups like Rock the Community and the City of Columbia Office of Sustainability had tables set up with fun activities for kids to get involved in on Sunday.
Painting a succulent pot is just one of the activities kids could do to learn how to be more sustainable as the theme for Sunday's specific pop-up park was 10 Days of Earth Day.
Organizers said they looked at parks that don't get much attention when picking out which parks would host events.
"We want to reach out to those communities and parks that aren't really brought to light," said Waters. "A lot of people said they didn't know about this park and that is the purpose of today."
COMO 200, a task force committee put together by Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, hopes the events can get Columbia residents to spread their story as to what brought them to Columbia.
The next pop-up park will take place March 25 at 9:00 a.m. for sunrise yoga at Again Street Park.
You can find out more information about the bicentennial celebration events and more about the history of Columbia here.