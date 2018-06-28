Columbia Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

COLUMBIA - People in Columbia celebrated national ice cream day on Sunday. Customers at Sparky's in downtown Columbia enjoyed a few scoops while staying out of the heat.

Former President Ronald Reagan declared July national ice cream month in 1984 and every third Sunday of the month being national ice cream day. When the former president made the proclamation he said Americans consumed nearly 900 million gallons of ice cream the year before in 1983. He also said the ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food over ninety percent of the people in the United States enjoy.

One girl eating mango ice cream at Sparky's on Sunday said ice cream is her favorite dessert.

"It tastes good and it's really refreshing on hot days," said 7-year-old Lizzy Brown.