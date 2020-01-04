Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced its goals for 2020 at The Blue Note on Thursday.

The Chamber of Commerce goals are:

Support the continued stabilization of funding for the University of Missouri.

Support the construction of the NextGen Precision Health Institute at MU.

Support a sustainable funding plan for transportation with a focus on I-70.

Support regional and state efforts to fund and complete the Rocheport Bridge over I-70.

Support regional efforts to complete the Columbia Regional Airport terminal project.

Heather Hargrove serves on the Committee of Government Affairs which put together the goals for 2020.

"It's very vital to the economic success of the communities," said Hargrove.

The committee started on the project in October of 2019. There will be a government affairs liaison championing the agenda.

"We work with the delegation to keep it front and center because there's obviously still additional funding that is needed," said Hargrove.

The six goals are not the only items the chamber wants to focus on, but they are the big ones it will champion.