Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced its goals for 2020 at The Blue Note on Thursday.
The Chamber of Commerce goals are:
- Support the continued stabilization of funding for the University of Missouri.
- Support the construction of the NextGen Precision Health Institute at MU.
- Support a sustainable funding plan for transportation with a focus on I-70.
- Support regional and state efforts to fund and complete the Rocheport Bridge over I-70.
- Support regional efforts to complete the Columbia Regional Airport terminal project.
Heather Hargrove serves on the Committee of Government Affairs which put together the goals for 2020.
"It's very vital to the economic success of the communities," said Hargrove.
The committee started on the project in October of 2019. There will be a government affairs liaison championing the agenda.
"We work with the delegation to keep it front and center because there's obviously still additional funding that is needed," said Hargrove.
The six goals are not the only items the chamber wants to focus on, but they are the big ones it will champion.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested following a New Year's Day motorcycle chase. According to a probable cause... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson City community welcomed the Renegades Baseball Club, a team that has provided... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fuel tax increase was pre-filed by a Columbia representative will raise gas prices by two cents per... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local churchgoers reacted Friday to the news that the United Methodist church has proposed a split over LGBTQ+... More >>
in
FAYETTE - A suspect in the Fayette homicide was arraigned in Howard County Friday morning. Alfredo Demario Hicks Jr.... More >>
in
STEELVILLE - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help after an agent found a doe dumped near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced its goals for 2020 at The Blue Note on Thursday. The Chamber... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 42-year-old St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Prosecutors filed charges against a Moberly man who allegedly robbed a gas station with a gun and climbed... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Governor Parson paid an unusual visit to an abandoned house in Moberly Thursday afternoon. The house was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A judge has denied a temporary restraining order sought by a southwest Missouri family who did... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two women are suing the University of Missouri, saying the school mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Tara Frasher said she and her husband have been on a waiting list for four different daycare... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Refugee resettlement can continue in Missouri and Boone County after Gov. Mike Parson and the Boone County Commission... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources submitted a report from the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former Missouri prison guard who alleged he was wrongly fired has received $85,000 in the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers. President Donald Trump says... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Firefighters and Ameren are working to fix a gas leak in downtown Moberly. Crews responded to the... More >>
in