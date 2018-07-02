Columbia Chamber of Commerce building being renovated

COLUMBIA - Workers are finishing up the repairs and remodeling of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

Heavy rain and snow fall last year damaged the gutters. The building also sustained damage after water infiltrated it from underneath the walls.

The Chamber used the need for repair as an opportunity to renovate the building.

"While we were at it we went ahead and started taking a look at the building aesthetically," Matt McCormick, Chamber of Commerce President, said.

The renovations include new siding, signs, and LED lights around the building. McCormick said these changes were meant to give the visitors to the building a better feeling.

"We want them to see that it's a place that's welcoming," McCormick said.

McCormick added that the building is the first place many visitors come to in Columbia.

"Whether they’re moving here or visiting here, they might be here for game day weekend, or they’re looking at moving a business here, this is one of the first places they’ll stop off," McCormick said.

The inside of the building was modernized and remodeled in 2008.

McCormick did not give a date for when the project will be completed.