Columbia Chamber of Commerce realignment leads to new positions

4 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 13 2015
By: Andrea Gonzales, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has new job openings due to changing its organizational structure.

An audit claimed the chamber could be doing things more efficiently so staff members' roles were redefined and new positions became available. This is all part of a three-year strategic plan, according to the chamber.

The position as the women's network coordinator opened Friday, July 10 and will close Thursday, July 23. The person hired will act as a liaison between the chamber and Women's Network, which is an affiliated organization of the chamber. 

Mary Ropp, Senior Vice President of Business Development at The Bank of Missouri, helps people start local businesses. She said both genders are represented well among business owners in Columbia. She also said it's a great time to start a business.

The owner of Poppy Arts in downtown Columbia, Liz Tucker, also said downtown is a very female friendly environment.

"Several, if not most of the shops along Broadway and Ninth street, are owned by women. We are all very supportive of each other," Tucker said. "I think as long as the city continues to improve on the points of clean and safe, Columbia will be a great place to continue to own and operate a business."

Because of the realignment, Columbia's chamber also has an opening for an information specialist.

