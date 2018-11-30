Columbia Chamber of Commerce releases its 2019 Local Agenda

20 hours 21 minutes ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 3:08:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News
By: McKenna Alexander, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce outlined its priorities to strengthen the business community, with emphasis on areas like public safety and economic development.

Completion of the Columbia Regional Airport terminal project is one of the identified priorities in the list of six. This has been on the list of things to complete since the creation of the local agenda three years ago. Chamber President Matt McCormick said the project's advance is dependent on what is needed at certain points in the development. 

"So for the first two years or so, a lot of [the advancement] was the finding the funding and the matching," McCormick said. "So now it's into working and partnering with the city on what they need from the Chamber and the business community as we move forward with it. Whether that be how we support the process going through the Federal Aviation Administration, or anything going along those lines." 

Another section of the agenda includes plans to support policies that encourage the local private development of workforce and affordable housing. 

"It’s kind of that two-part housing - that’s affordable housing for people that need a helping hand to get into housing," McCormick said. "But then also that first starter home. You know, you've got somebody that’s got a good paying job, a living wage job, and they’re wanting to purchase their first house." 

McCormick further explained this plan is working with the city and Board of Realtors to make sure codes are made in a way that allows housing stock to grow. He said the goal is to eventually have a complete diverse housing stock of every type of housing.

The agenda also noted plans to encourage Columbia City Council to align the city's budget with citizen-identified priorities, convene interested parties to develop a comprehensive plan for public safety and advocate to make Columbia City Council meetings more efficient in order to be more transparent with citizens and promote opportunity for involvement. 

The agenda was determined from a combination of the Chamber's Strategic Plan and feedback from the business community. McCormick said the best thing that Columbia residents can do is stay actively involved in local politics, and specifically focus on what the city council and city commission is doing. 

More News

Grid
List

Marriott reveals data breach of 500 million Starwood guests
Marriott reveals data breach of 500 million Starwood guests
(CNN) -- Marriott says its guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million... More >>
41 minutes ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Department of Conservation finds first case of CWD in southwest Missouri
Department of Conservation finds first case of CWD in southwest Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that a young buck harvested in Stone County in early November... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 9:45:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit
Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit
(CNN) -- US President Donald Trump and his Canadian and Mexican counterparts signed a replacement NAFTA deal on Friday during... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 9:27:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Audrain Country Sheriff's deputy vehicle hit at near-highway speed
Audrain Country Sheriff's deputy vehicle hit at near-highway speed
An Audrain County Sheriff's deputy was struck by an approaching vehicle at near-highway speed Thursday night, according to the sheriff's... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:27:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Community members discuss ways to foster inclusive housing
Community members discuss ways to foster inclusive housing
COLUMBIA – Community members gathered Thursday to discuss tactics on fostering equitable and inclusive neighborhoods in Columbia at an event... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:35:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Private funding secured for Bicentennial Bridge
Private funding secured for Bicentennial Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - Construction can begin on a Bicentennial Bridge linking the Missouri State Capitol Complex to the riverfront at... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Advocates for priest abuse survivors says three priest names are missing
Advocates for priest abuse survivors says three priest names are missing
JEFFERSON CITY - Thursday an advocate group for priest abuse survivors called out priests who were left off a recent... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 6:32:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Ashland police chief nominated for America's favorite crossing guard
Ashland police chief nominated for America's favorite crossing guard
ASHLAND - Every school day, you can find Lyn Woolford at the Henry Clay Boulevard and Liberty Lane intersection directing... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 6:29:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in Continuous News

2018 Norm Stewart Classic benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer
2018 Norm Stewart Classic benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer
COLUMBIA - Forty-eight high school basketball teams from across Missouri will gather at Columbia College this weekend to play 48... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 4:30:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Vigil for Ahmonta Harris held at Douglass Park
Vigil for Ahmonta Harris held at Douglass Park
COLUMBIA - A vigil for community activist Ahmonta Harris was held at Douglass Park Thursday. Boone County Sheriff's Department... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 4:10:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Columbia searches for firm to help hire a new city manager
Columbia searches for firm to help hire a new city manager
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is currently taking proposals from firms to help with the search for a new... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 3:51:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Defendant found guilty on three of four charges
Defendant found guilty on three of four charges
COLUMBIA - The man accused of conspiring to murder his grandparents was found guilty on three of four charges. ... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 3:11:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce releases its 2019 Local Agenda
Columbia Chamber of Commerce releases its 2019 Local Agenda
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce outlined its priorities to strengthen the business community, with emphasis on areas like... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 3:08:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Impact of new marijuana law on welfare recipients unclear
Impact of new marijuana law on welfare recipients unclear
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have approved medical marijuana, but it remains unclear whether thousands of welfare recipients will... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 2:40:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Report states local universities need millions of dollars of maintenance
Report states local universities need millions of dollars of maintenance
JEFFERSON CITY - A report released by the Missouri Department of Higher Education shows most public universities in the state... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 2:24:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Lincoln University enrollment drops for sixth time in seven years
Lincoln University enrollment drops for sixth time in seven years
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University's enrollment is down again for the sixth time in the past seven years. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 1:44:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Columbia's first daycare for black students a strong legacy 85 years later
Columbia's first daycare for black students a strong legacy 85 years later
COLUMBIA - The first nursery school to ever serve black children in Columbia is still open and operating today. ... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 11:41:17 AM CST November 29, 2018 in News

United Way hosting day of fundraising and donations
United Way hosting day of fundraising and donations
COLUMBIA - United Way is hosting a day of fundraising and donating on Thursday. Heart of Missouri United Way... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:10:00 AM CST November 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 41°
1pm 43°
2pm 45°
3pm 46°