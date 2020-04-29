Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19

1 week 4 days 3 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 8:05:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Katie Athey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Local chefs are coming together to present the second Scrappy Meals. Restaurants Pasta La Fata, Ozark Biscuit Co., Pizza Tree, Cafe Berlin, Beet Box, Fiddle and Stone Bread Co. and Scott's Baked Goods will serve meals to those in need due to COVID-19. 

Scrappy Meals will take place at 220 N. 10th St. in Columbia on Monday April 20, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

"There is a growing need for access to healthy food in our community, and the CoViD-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. However, the generosity and compassion I’ve seen from my friends and neighbors shows me that our community has never been stronger," said Michelle La Fata of Pasta La Fata.

"During the first Scrappy Meals event we witnessed the true extent of the need in our community," said Bryan Maness, Owner of Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. "Based on that experience we decided to host a second event offering a Family Meal to take and heat at home in addition to a single serving hot dish for individuals who don’t have access to a kitchen."

The meals are free, but donations are accepted and all proceeds will benefit continued events, or a Service Industry Employee Relief Fund. 

 

