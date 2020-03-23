Columbia church offers prayer to go via its drive thru

COLUMBIA - C2 Church in Columbia is bringing prayer to its members from the comfort of their own car.

Jeremy Risner, lead pastor at C2 Church, posted on Sunday in a local Facebook group promoting a drive-thru lane for prayer at his church. Risner's church, like many others around the world, has moved its main services online in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Risner emphasized those facilitating the prayer would be keeping a safe distance from the drivers and their passengers.

"It's not a replacement of the online service," Risner said. "We were telling people all week to join us online, and then hop in your car and come down to the church."

Risner said the idea for the drive-thru lane came to mind when he and his team were brainstorming ways to keep their church community connected throughout the duration of the viral outbreak.

"It came about because drive-thrus seem to be the only thing that can remain open," Risner said.

Risner said he is certain his church isn't the only one providing this unique service, but stressed the importance for creative solutions while the need to self-isolate persists.

"We're social creatures by nature, and everybody needs that touch," Risner said.

Risner said he was glad to see so many cars come out Sunday, and is focused on making the drive-thru lane a weekly opportunity for his church members. Risner did admit that the future of the drive-thru lane is a bit uncertain as world events continue to change.

"We don't know how long this is going to be. I don't know if a drive-thru is sustainable. I don't know if they're going to allow us to do it next week," Risner said, hoping that he won't be forced to shut down the drive-thru. "We see ourselves as essential services, that churches need to provide hope and connection."