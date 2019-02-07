Columbia citizen survey mostly shows positive feedback

COLUMBIA - The results for the annual citizen survey are in and they show positive feedback.

Citizens expressed that they are mostly satisfied with the productivity of Columbia operations. The people who responded to the random sample survey expressed the most important services are Columbia police and fire services, parks and recreation, condition of city streets, waste management and utility services.

Civic Relations Manager of Columbia, Toni Messina feels the survey benefits Columbia every year.

"We have been working very hard over these past few years, so it's really nice to such good numbers," she said.

Citizens did have some negative feedback on the conditions of the streets and highways in Columbia.

"We travel everyday and those potholes can be a reminder that we need to get them fixed. With the survey, we can realize the feedback and take future actions to better fix it," she said.

Out of the 2,000 sample surveys sent out, 941 people responded. 47.05 percent of the sample survey allows the city to generalize the opinion of population.

The survey is available here.