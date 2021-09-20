COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved the $483 million fiscal year 2022 budget Monday night. The budget goes into effect October 1.
The council passed 15 amendments before the final vote, which increased spending by $7 million and revenue by $500,000, which is reflected in the final numbers.
Councilmember Pat Fowler proposed an amendment during the meeting that puts $25,000 towards Climate Action Plan efforts. The amendment passed.
Columbia's American Rescue Plan Act funding is outlined in the budget, however the finalized budget does not have an impact on where that money can be spent.
Page 49 suggests $10 million towards broadband, $3 million towards homelessness, $3 million towards mental health resources and the rest going towards community violence prevention, workplace improvement initiatives and infrastructure improvements.
Multiple commenters brought up concerns about where the funds are going and how the council came up with the initial allocations.
The budget breaks down the revenue and spending for all the departments of the City of Columbia.