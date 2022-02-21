COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council approved a $2 million plan to develop 24 units of affordable housing within the city in a unanimous vote Monday evening.
The development, which will be named Kinney Point, is set to be built on the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road.
Housing Programs Manager Gary Anspach told the council that the development is meant to help homeless individuals and families, as well as those in danger of becoming homeless.
Randy Cole, the CEO of Columbia Housing Authority, added that he hopes this project will serve as a catalyst for future affordable housing initiatives in Columbia.
Cole said in addition to the money approved by the council, the project would leverage $2.7 million in federal tax credits and $1 million in financing from the housing authority. He added that the project has also received a $1.3 million donation from the Veterans United Foundation.
Homelessness in Columbia
The city council also briefly discussed the timeline for the development of comprehensive homelessness services.
The city recently approved a $75,000 contract through the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) to support this goal.
Out of the approved funds, $15,000 will cover the administrative and planning costs under the leadership of the CHA Housing coordinator Tammy Matondo and CEO Randy Cole.
The remaining funds will pay for site planning costs for all of the components other than CHA's permanent housing service.
Ward redistricting report
The city council also marked the conclusion of Ward Reapportionment Committee with their formal report. The committee included three ward maps that the committee created over the course of 13 meetings and 4 months.
Committee Chair Tracy Greever-Rice said all three maps are the result of a strategy that emphasized many small shifts in ward boundaries in order to minimize the impact of reapportionment.
The move is a response to the results of the 2020 census and an attempt to draw ward boundaries so each ward has roughly the same population.
Greever-Rice praised the work of her colleagues, saying, "it was challenging and folks rose to the occasion."
The city council will introduce all three proposed maps at the next city council meeting in March and will be followed by a public hearing.