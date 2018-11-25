Columbia City Council approves lighting in Stephens Lake Park

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted Monday night to approve new lighting in Stephens Lake Park.

The proposal was intended to improve public safety. It was introduced at the July 6 council meeting and read for a second time before a vote Monday night.

The plan for Stephens Lake Park would add 32 LED lights to the park, 10 in the southern parking lot off Broadway, and 22 to the perimeter trail along East Walnut.

Funds for the lighting project will be appropriated from the city's Park Sales Tax Fund. The project will cost an estimated $45,000, and is set to be completed prior to the Roots-N-Blues-N-BBQ festival in September.

Thumper Entertainment President Betsy Farris, who helps run the Roots-N-Blues-N-BBQ Festival, told KOMU 8 News that, although she has not seen or heard of any incidents related to citizen safety at the park, she believes more lighting is necessary.

"It gets quite dark after the sun goes down, so adding more lights would be a good thing," Farris said.

Angelle Hall has been coming to Stephens Lake Park since 2006, and she said she believes more lighting would be a good thing.

"A lot of people use this park and if you add lights I think it's just going to make it safer," Hall said.

Hall said new lights would benefit big events at the park.

"I think considering alone what festivals like Roots-N-Blues and Art in the Park bring to Columbia in terms of economic impact and cultural impact, it would be worth it just on that," Hall said. "We have, I think, a real state-of-the-art park here and so I think anything that makes this a safer and better community is good."

The city's lighting plan said the new lights would be 14 feet tall and match the current lights in the park.