Columbia City Council Approves New Food Code

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council announced Monday that the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) had adopted a 2009 FDA Food Code for all city and county food establishments that will go into effect June 1.

The city's public information officer said codes once listed as non-critical violations in the 1999 Food Code are now considered critical violations in the 2009 edition.

Restaurants, retail food stores, vending operations and food service operations in places like schools, hospitals, nursing homes and child care centers are expected to comply with new codes.

If you'd like to view more information about the 2009 FDA Food Code and other updates, click here or call 573-874-7346.