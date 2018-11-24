Columbia City Council Approves Updates to Douglass High

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved a plan for renovations to the outside of Douglass High School on Monday night.

New concrete walkways, wrought iron fencing, memorial benches and patio area, and landscaping and turf projects are included in the Douglass High School Infrastructure Project.

Mike Snyder, the superintendent of planning and development for Columbia Parks and Recreation, said the beautification project will improve the look of the community and the city intends to get started on it as soon as possible.

"That's one of the main corridors where people enter into Columbia and it just wasn't very attractive, so by beautifying this corridor we can make it seem more friendly and inviting and that's good for the community," Snyder said.

Before the approval of the Douglass High School Infrastructure Project, Sheri Korthuis, a Columbia resident, spoke to city council against the armored vehicle the city voted in favor of on April 1.

Mike Matthes, Columbia City Manager, said that the decision is final, however, because the city has already paid for the vehicle.