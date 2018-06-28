Columbia City Council clears way for new school plans

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council wrapped up its' final meeting of 2015 Monday night with an unanimous vote to pass amendments regarding preliminary and final plats for a new elementary school in Southeast Columbia.

The plats are near the Vineyards and Woodlands neighborhoods and cover the plans for routes if a school were to be built there.

Residents of those neighborhoods went back and forth with council members over student safety and traffic flow.

"We think it's a very important step for the school district to proceed with building the elementary school at this site. Again, we think this is a great site for a neighborhood school and we're really excited to be moving forward," said Thomas Trabue, an engineering consultant hired for Columbia Public Schools.

The school would replace Cedar Ridge Elementary, which is currently over capacity.