Columbia City Council Crucial Part of Creek Proposal
COLUMBIA - Mayor Bob McDavid announced today that he will ask the City Council for a resolution of support for the city administration's position on the Hinkson Creek TMDL. TMDL stands for Total Maximum Daily Load, which is the amount of pollutants that can be deposited in the creek per day.
City administration, the Boone County Commission and the University of Missouri all own property along the creek, and hired an investigative team to research the creek. After finishing their study, they feel that the Environmental Protection Agency's suggested TMDL is unrealistic.
The three groups feel the EPA's numbers are based on outdated equipment and projections, and do not account for more modern technology. However, getting a reduced TMDL won't be easy.
The city council recently voiced displeasure at not being involved in the TMDL process. City Councilman Paul Sturtz made comments at the last city council meeting about the city council having inadequate input throughout the process, meaning there might be a divide in how the city's decision makers are viewing the proposal.
Mayor McDavid explained that while the city council might not lead to a reduced TMDL on their own, they could be responsible for getting the city assigned to a higher version, because their disagreement would signal that the city's stance on the proposal was not unanimous.
