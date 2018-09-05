Columbia City Council defeats plan to look into airport parking fees

20 hours 21 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 12:29:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in News
By: Celine Pence, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A proposed amendment to look into the possibility of adding parking fees at the Columbia Regional Airport was defeated by Columbia's City Council.

Fourth Ward Council Member Ian Thomas proposed the amendment that was voted on Tuesday evening. He had hoped the possible parking fee could help financing for the city's public transportation system, mainly the bus system, which is facing budget cuts.

"The public transportation system is really struggling financially. That's the situation that has really driven me to push this forward right now," he said.

Thomas proposed an Economic Elasticity Study, which would have determined how much a small parking fee would impact travelers' decisions to use Columbia Regional Airport versus driving to St. Louis Lambert International Airport or Kansas City International Airport. However, without the study, he said the parking fees will most likely not be implemented.

"We have people that use the airport on a regular basis. I don't think the council members, chamber of commerce or economic department would support it. One concern is that it will drive people away," he said.

This concern was proven true when Thomas proposed a second motion to move forward with a parking fee of five dollars a day once his study was defeated. The motion was seconded, but ultimately defeated by the rest of the city council members.

Joe Henderson is a Columbia resident who usually chooses to fly out of Columbia over other airports. For him, parking fees would not make a difference in whether to keep using the airport.

"I still believe that flying out of Columbia is the best value compared to those other two airports, even if there was a minimal parking fee that was assessed, it wouldn't change my mind," he said.

Damon Hodges delivers late luggage that arrives at the Columbia Regional Airport. He is in agreement that fees would not deter travelers, especially since Kansas City and St. Louis have much higher parking fees.

"When they're coming home, they know they have to get off the plane, get their car out of parking that they know they paid 20 dollars or more a day for, and then drive two hours to get home," he said.

Thomas wanted money from the fees to go toward the city's transportation system because he believes the current cuts are devastating.

"The City Manager has made recommendations. They are very drastic. They reduce the level of service, increase the para-transit fee and reduce the area these buses cover. With a parking fee of the airport, the city could raise half a million to a million dollars a year," he said.

Many meeting attendees voiced concern regarding transportation budget cuts. The overall message was that many people who are disabled or cannot afford a car will suffer.

Thomas said his next move is to work with transit riders, advocates and the advisory commission to come up with a strategy to avoid pain caused by budget cuts.

"We're kicking the can down the road. We're going to have to deal with transportation cuts six to nine months from now," he said. "I think we are making the wrong decision."

More News

Grid
List

Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

College of the Ozarks drops Nike over new Kaepernick "Just Do It" ad
College of the Ozarks drops Nike over new Kaepernick "Just Do It" ad
POINT LOOKOUT - The College of the Ozarks is dropping its affiliation with Nike in response to the company's new... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Downtown Columbia parking app causing some frustration
Downtown Columbia parking app causing some frustration
COLUMBIA – A Columbia parking app that’s designed to make parking downtown a simpler process is causing frustration for some... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Potential port authority application approved; could bring thousands of jobs
Potential port authority application approved; could bring thousands of jobs
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri’s application Wednesday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

City council rejects Henderson Branch sewer extension
City council rejects Henderson Branch sewer extension
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to reject a sewer extension that would have connected west... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug roundup in Phelps County leads to 18 arrests
Drug roundup in Phelps County leads to 18 arrests
ROLLA - Law enforcement officials in Phelps County arrested 18 people in a roundup targeting drugs Wednesday. 40 law... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 3:41:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Jeffrey Mizanskey can vote again after completing parole on marijuana charges
Jeffrey Mizanskey can vote again after completing parole on marijuana charges
SEDALIA – After serving more than 21 years in prison and nearly three years on parole, Jeffrey Mizanskey was able... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Morgan County officials kill dog after it attacks dead woman, man on scene
Morgan County officials kill dog after it attacks dead woman, man on scene
MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a woman who died of a heart attack Saturday was then... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:39:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

First historic district comes to Jefferson City
First historic district comes to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Council approved the first local historic district Tuesday. According to Jefferson City's city website... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Mizzou fans, retailer react to new Nike campaign
Mizzou fans, retailer react to new Nike campaign
COLUMBIA – With Nike's choice to name Colin Kaepernick the face of a new ad campaign, some Mizzou fans wonder... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One is back from Hawaii
Missouri Task Force One is back from Hawaii
COLUMBIA - After a week and a half long trip in Hawaii, the Missouri Task Force One has returned. The... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

BBB: Fake check scams target more than seniors
BBB: Fake check scams target more than seniors
COLUMBIA- Scammers are targeting people through fake check scams, but they're not just targeting senior citizens. The Missouri Better... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor Parson sets limits on Missouri special session
Governor Parson sets limits on Missouri special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is limiting lawmakers' focus during an upcoming special session to drug treatment courts,... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:07:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Facebook, Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion
Facebook, Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Twitter executives pledged on Wednesday to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia city manager appoints interim finance director
Columbia city manager appoints interim finance director
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes appointed Janet Frazier as a new interim finance director, the city announced Wednesday.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 11:04:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Deputies find stolen truck, other items in Westphalia home
Deputies find stolen truck, other items in Westphalia home
OSAGE COUNTY - An Osage County man faces several charges related to stealing after the sheriff's office found several stolen... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

One man in custody after trying to leave traffic stop
One man in custody after trying to leave traffic stop
AUDRAIN COUNTY - One man is in custody after Mexico police officers say he left the scene during a traffic... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9pm 76°
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 73°