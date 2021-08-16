COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council voted on proposed updates to the Cherry Street Hotel and further discussed the proposed budget for 2021-2022.
Cherry Street Hotel development
The parking proposal for the Cherry Street Hotel development was denied by the city council.
Previously on July 19, the city council unanimously approved three bills relating to construction of the site. They denied a fourth, a parking proposal that they deemed unfair. The council then gave the developers a month to change their proposal.
Tonight, they denied the that proposed parking agreement for the second time. According to council members, the new proposal was too similar to the previous one to approve.
2021-2022 budget
The city council held the first public hearing for the FY2021-2022 budget.
The total budget is $444 million with $62 million being from the general fund. That fund includes public health and safety, roads, parks, and administration.