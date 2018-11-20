Columbia City Council Discusses New Flight Options

COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council will discuss the new American Airlines flight agreement with Columbia Regional at a meeting Monday night. The City of Columbia has reached a temporary agreement for air service from Columbia Regional Airport to Chicago O'Hare and Dallas Fort/Worth beginning in February of 2013. If approved there will be two daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and one daily flight to Chicago.

The agreement must be approved by The Columbia City Council and American Airlines. According to Mayor Bob McDavid, to get the new flights, Columbia Regional Airport has to prove it is "adequate for American to commence service."

The Columbia City Council will be holding a final vote at the Oct. 22nd meeting.