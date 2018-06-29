Columbia City Council Discussing Budget

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is discussing the Fiscal Year 2012 Budget this week. The council normally meets on Monday, but because of the Labor Day Holiday the meeting is moved to Tuesday, September 6.

There are three major principles that outline this upcoming fiscal year budget. The first change is a $585,000 increase for street paving and maintenance. The second is an effort to continue closing the gap between revenues and expenses in the general fund by approximately $600,000. The final major change is a $0.25 per hour increase across the board to all permanent city employees. Other amendments being discussed are increases in transit fares, sewer utility rates, parks and recreation fees and water rates.

The meeting is open for public input and is at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday night.