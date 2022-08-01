COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council discussed items ranging from increasing the city's energy budget in the wake of soaring inflation and energy costs. The council also approved a contract with AAAAChange to increase homelessness outreach.
The city council passed an ordinance increasing the city's energy budget by $22.5 million. This raises the budget from around $64 million to around $86.9 million. This makes the energy budget the largest it has been in recent history. Since 2018, the total costs for energy in Columbia averaged around $60 million.
City staff recommended this move as energy prices, reliability concerns and weather events have driven up city power expenses. Staff highlighted that the city currently has the money to pay for this increases, but that continuing to spend this much is not sustainable.
The increase will not cause energy costs to increase for Columbia residents. However, the city council said it would work on a rate study to see if a fuel adjustment factor can help shore up the dramatic increase in costs. It means the city can charge more when fuel costs exceed what the city is in contract for.
The rate study is scheduled to be finished around November.
The city council also approved a contract with AAAAChange to provide homeless outreach and case management services. The contract includes 2,000 units of service with each unit totaling 15 minutes. The agreement expires at the end of the year but can be extended if the city council agrees to.
The Columbia Improvement District has a similar contract with John Trapp, the head of AAAAChange. Executive Director of The District Nickie Davis touted the success of their partnership with Trapp and highlighted the impact he has had on the community.
"He has great reports at the end of the month that are completely anonymous," Davis said. "So we know he's continued to help this person...we provide funding and he basically takes care of the rest."
"I've been working downtown with the unhoused folks for about six years with a contract through the CID," Trapp said. "And the first three or four years, I was down there every year, [and] things kind of showed a little bit of improvement. But since COVID, it's been kind of getting worse."
Trapp said many people do not realize how far COVID set some people back, which is why he believes his work with outreach and case management could really make a difference.
"Hopefully, there'd be at least small incremental effects immediately," Trapp said. "But anything substantial, yes, is more of a long term investment."
The move follows public comment from community members and business owners near the Wabash shelter demanding the city figure out how to better support people experiencing homelessness.
"We also suffer from neglect by the city in equity," Anna Meyer, a commenter alleged. "We have slower police response time, fewer repairs, fewer waste receptacles and more blighted property than our neighbors just two blocks south."
Meyer was the first to comment by reading a letter before the council in which she described her struggles operating a restaurant, Range Free, right across the street from the Wabash station.
She went into detail about her customer demographic which consists of numerous women, children, people with disabilities and other marginalized groups who she says have been threated multiple times at her establishment.
"By not taking definitive action, you are relying on the volunteers, the small business owners and their employees to compromise their safety," Meyer said in front of the council. "Is it acceptable for me, a teapot in stature, to regularly put my body in between customers and threatening men?"
The second public comment came from a volunteer with CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a group that began as a mobile soup kitchen and expanded to provide other forms of aid to marginalized groups across Columbia.
The speaker, Melissa MacGowan, said that she attended the last council meeting where CID first presented the letter. Since CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was one of the organizations backing the letter, she was in favor of focusing homelessness prevention efforts elsewhere.
This time, she came to the meeting with a tangible list of solutions.
"Very basic needs things like a bathroom, a shower, a place to do laundry," MacGowan said. "Running water, a place to get clean."
Still, she says the fact she had to come back a second time speaks to a bigger issue about the city not taking responsibility to help its unhoused population, something MacGowan finds extremely frustrating.
"It's very hard to take the statement that 'someone's looking into it' genuinely, when they're not forthcoming with who that is," MacGowan said. "It's a very easy thing to say. And I realize that the purpose of the Council is to, you know, look into things and find solutions that they can bring to their constituents. But how long does it take?"
MacGowan said the great thing is that there are dozens of groups like hers ready to help create long-term solutions to the issue. Whether or not the council decides to support them, she says, is still unclear.
"I’m not super hopeful, but again, when I spoke, I asked, ‘Who exactly is looking into this, and how can we get in touch with them," MacGowan said. "I mean again, we are actively, we and several other organizations and individuals are doing something to help. If they want to know what can be done, we can absolutely tell them."
The approval of this contract opens the door for similar contracts to help the unhoused before the city's longer term plan for the upcoming winter, such as a shelter, are opened to the public.