Columbia City Council Meets to Discuss Short Street Garage

COLUMBIA - Proposals from Walker Parking Consultants are on the agenda at Wednesday's work session of the Columbia City Council. That's the same group that authored the parking study that brought the garage at Fifth and Walnut.

The new parking garage is not at capacity, but the council has authorized the construction of a parking garage just six blocks away. Right now, Columbia has nearly 1,900 garage parking spots. With the addition of a garage at Short Street, it will have an additional 300 spaces.

The Short Street garage is projected to cost $9.1 million.