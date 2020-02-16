Columbia City Council member wants to reorganize REDI

4 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, July 06 2015 Jul 6, 2015 Monday, July 06, 2015 8:48:00 PM CDT July 06, 2015 in News
By: Jacob Jones, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - One Columbia City Council member said he isn't satisfied with a new report.

Ward 3 Council member Karl Skala said a report done on Austin, Texas, about the city's economic development plan, didn't focus on what he wanted, which was the organizational structure of the economic development agency.

"I'm suggesting that we take a look at the Austin, Texas, model, which has a more conventional approach," Skala said. "The development director is really part of the city government. We can still have the cooperative agreements of the administrative contracts and so on with REDI, but I see it as a way to get transparency and productivity, in terms of allowing the development director to mingle and cooperate more with the rest of the departments, and frankly, get a better way to deal with economic development, pattered after a model in Texas, which is wildly successful. Over the years, we had a presence on REDI that was substantially larger than what it is now."

When REDI was founded in 1988, the Columbia mayor and city managers were two voting members of only a handful of REDI members. Skala said the city's influence has weakened now that REDI has 26 voting members, most of which come from the private sector.

"Right now we kind of have a public-private hybrid partnership," Skala said. "The city actually funds most of the administrative staff for REDI, to the tune of about $500,000 a year."

Skala requested the report on Austin back in May, following another report on the organizational structure of Regional Economic Development, Inc. (REDI), the economic development agency employed by Columbia and Boone County governments.

Skala said the main problem with REDI is the "diluted influence" the city council has. Based on the original report of REDI's organizational structure, Skala said REDI is unique in Missouri because the agency has public and private sector members. Skala said this partnership has been problematic due to private sector groups encouraging economic development that may not have community support.

Skala said he was in Austin, Texas, for a National League of Cities convention and was impressed with its economic development model, calling it a more "conventional" system than the one currently in place at REDI.

"The way it's structured right now," Skala said, "Columbia is unique in its public/private partnership that is staffed almost 100 percent administratively by the taxpayers in the city."

Skala said no other Missouri municipality has this form of partnership with city officials and private sector members.

REDI representatives declined to speak with KOMU 8 News prior to Monday night's city council meeting. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Teen dies in Laclede County car accident
Teen dies in Laclede County car accident
LACEDE COUNTY- One teen died and three others suffered injuries in a single-car-accident Saturday afternoon. The driver of the... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 5:48:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

Various narcotics siezed from Vienna home, woman arrested
Various narcotics siezed from Vienna home, woman arrested
VIENNA- On Thursday, February 13, Task Force Officers, Vienna Police Department, and the Maries County Sheriff’s Office executed a search... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:43:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

Police arrest 2 teens in connection with fatal shooting
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week, and authorities... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:00:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

No injuries after fire at unoccupied home in Hallsville
No injuries after fire at unoccupied home in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE- A house fire broke out off North Frink Road Sunday afternoon. Firefighters found a fire in the attic... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:19:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

Missouri police chief arrested, charged with assault
Missouri police chief arrested, charged with assault
CAMDEN COUNTY — Linn Creek, Missouri Police Chief Greg Berry was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 11:32:00 AM CST February 16, 2020 in Top Stories

Two in serious condition after early morning crash
Two in serious condition after early morning crash
COLUMBIA — Two women were seriously injured after head-on collision between a Prius and a semi-truck early Sunday morning, according... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:41:00 AM CST February 16, 2020 in News

New Go COMO's Blue Route begins Monday
New Go COMO's Blue Route begins Monday
COLUMBIA - A new route and a new bus shelter will be added at the intersection of Rice Road and... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:00:00 AM CST February 16, 2020 in Top Stories

15th Annual Chili Cookoff fundraises for Boys & Girls Club of Columbia
15th Annual Chili Cookoff fundraises for Boys & Girls Club of Columbia
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people and more than 300 gallons of chili filled the Expo Center Saturday for the 15th... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 7:50:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Runners raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research
Runners raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research
COLUMBIA — Runners braved the cold weather Saturday morning for the R.A.M.S 5K. R.A.M.S is a nonprofit MU organization... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 6:44:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

73-year-old Missouri man killed; son arrested
73-year-old Missouri man killed; son arrested
FESTUS (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 73-year-old man has been shot to death, and his 42-year-old son... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 5:28:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

MSHP shares "important reminder" in Facebook post
MSHP shares "important reminder" in Facebook post
COLUMBIA - One of Missouri State Highway Patrol's vehicles was struck by a semitruck late Thursday night. MSHP shared... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 4:44:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Former City Manager Don Allard dies in Colorado
Former City Manager Don Allard dies in Colorado
COLUMBIA - Don Allard, who served as Columbia’s city manager for 12 years, died Wednesday in Arvada, Colorado, after a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 4:10:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Two candidate forums planned in lead-up to Columbia School Board elections
Two candidate forums planned in lead-up to Columbia School Board elections
COLUMBIA - Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Columbia School Board. Although there are less... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:41:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Nonprofit hosts community day in Jefferson City
Nonprofit hosts community day in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Local nonprofit Building Community Bridges held its monthly community day Saturday afternoon. Saturday's event had a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:41:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Harley-Davidson dealership raises money for juvenile diabetes research
Harley-Davidson dealership raises money for juvenile diabetes research
COLUMBIA -The mid-Missouri Harley-Davidson hosted its monthly event today to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:36:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
LAKE ST. LOUIS — Authorities in eastern Missouri said two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters were killed in a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:28:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Police: 43-year-old man killed in Kansas City shooting
Police: 43-year-old man killed in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a 43-year-old man has died after being shot in the Paseo... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:26:00 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 41°
9pm 40°
10pm 39°
11pm 38°