Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members reacted Friday to misdemeanor charges against Councilman Ian Thomas.

Fourth Ward Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas has been under investigation for allegedly offering his support of a rezoning request in exchange for a monetary donation to the city.

In a mass email sent to his constituents on February 17, Thomas said he initially didn't support the land developers plan first proposed back in November 2018 because of the lack of affordable housing in his proposal.

Thursday prosecutors charged Thomas for trying to negotiate a $40,000 donation to the city in exchange for a development agreement.

In a statement, four members of the council including the mayor said, "there is no rationale that would ever make it acceptable for an elected official to request any payment in exchange for a favorable vote. These allegations, and resulting charges, taint the integrity of our democracy and undermine public confidence."

One city council member, Mike Trapp, did not sign the letter.

Thomas stated Thursday that he plans to plead not guilty to the charges.