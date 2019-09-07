Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members reacted Friday to misdemeanor charges against Councilman Ian Thomas.
Fourth Ward Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas has been under investigation for allegedly offering his support of a rezoning request in exchange for a monetary donation to the city.
In a mass email sent to his constituents on February 17, Thomas said he initially didn't support the land developers plan first proposed back in November 2018 because of the lack of affordable housing in his proposal.
Thursday prosecutors charged Thomas for trying to negotiate a $40,000 donation to the city in exchange for a development agreement.
One city council member, Mike Trapp, did not sign the letter.
Thomas stated Thursday that he plans to plead not guilty to the charges.