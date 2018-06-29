Columbia City Council Passes Budget

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council held their final public hearing for the 2014 fiscal year budget Monday night. The city council worked through the amendments then voted to put the budget in place.

The fiscal year begins October 1, 2013, and ends September 30, 2014.

One of the amendments the city council passed was to increase the price of parking around the city.

Parking on the MU campus, south of Locust Street, will cost one dollar per hour at a meter. Currently, it only costs 75 cents. The city council estimates this will generate an additional $119,040 of revenue.

Parking permit rates will also increase in the new fiscal year. Parking in city owned facilities - garages or lots - will cost an extra ten dollars per month. The city council estimates this change will generate approximately $292,000 of additional revenue.

The city council also amended Chapter 6 of the City Code, which relates to the International Residential Code.

The current code is from 2009, and members from the Sierra Club spoke against it. The members of the club suggested using the 2012 International Residential Code. They say it could save a person living in a 2,000 sq. foot house on slab with no basement nearly $300 per year in energy costs.