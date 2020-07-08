Columbia City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the mandatory mask ordinance Monday night. The order will go into effect on July 10 at 5 p.m. and requires that Columbia citizens wear a mask at all times while in public places.

Places also include hallways inside apartment buildings and offices where people pass each other without being six feet apart.

Individuals not wearing a mask will be charged a $15 fine and businesses will receive a $100 fine if they are found violating the ordinance.

The decision applies to anyone 10 and older but provides exceptions to those who cannot wear a mask due to health reasons or disabilities.

Exemptions from the rule include exercising, eating inside or outside of a restaurant and when federal law requires that the mask is removed.

The final decision on the mask requirement comes after a long night of discussion from citizens who were both for and against the rule.

The ordinance is set for 90 days after which the Council will revisit the decision.

Editor's note: This story previously linked to a version of the ordinance. We're waiting for a finalized version of the ordinance before sharing this information.